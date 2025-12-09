SpaceX NROL-77 mission rocket launch: Watch live

SpaceX, U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command, and the National Reconnaissance Office will launch a rocket and a secret payload into space on Tuesday afternoon.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch the NROL-77 Mission from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. FOX 35 plans to stream the rocket launch in the player above.

What time is the launch? Watch live

The rocket launch is scheduled for 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9. SpaceX will begin its live broadcast about 10 minutes prior to liftoff– so, roughly 2:06 p.m. FOX 35 plans to stream the rocket launch in the player above.

If for whatever reason, the launch is scrubbed, the next backup opportunity is Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 2:02 p.m.