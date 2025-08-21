SpaceX to launch X-37B on Falcon 9 rocket from Florida

The Brief SpaceX is preparing to launch a Boeing-built X-37B military space plane on a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch is planned for 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. FOX 35 News will stream the launch in the video player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.



SpaceX is planning to launch an X-37B military space plane on a Falcon 9 rocket late Thursday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch, as well as how to watch and stream the mission live.

What is the USSF-36 mission?

What we know:

SpaceX is preparing to launch the Boeing-built X-37B military space plane on a Falcon 9 rocket.

What's next:

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zone 2 (LZ-2) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The backstory:

This will be the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched NROL-69, CRS-32, GPS III-7 and two Starlink missions.

USSF-36 is the eighth launch of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV-8) and the third Falcon launch of the spacecraft, after SpaceX previously launched OTV-5 and OTV-7 (USSF-52).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 4-20 mission, launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on September 4, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Expand

When and where will the launch take place?

Local perspective:

SpaceX is planning to launch the rocket at 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21. A backup launch opportunity is available at the same time on Friday.

The rocket will be launched from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

How to watch and stream the event live

What you can do:

SpaceX’s live webcast of this mission will begin about 20 minutes prior to liftoff.

FOX 35 News will stream the launch in the video player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.

Following the event, the launch will be available to watch back in a video at the top of this story.