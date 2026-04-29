SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida's Kennedy Space Center

The Brief SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time since 2024. The rocket, which will carry a ViaSat-3 F3 communications satellite, is scheduled to liftoff from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday morning. The satellite will be the third and final one for ViaSat's ViaSat-3 constellation, which will provide broadband service to customers in the Asia-Pacific region.



SpaceX will try for a second time this week to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket from the Space Coast after "unfavorable weather" caused the company to scrub Monday's attempt.

The rocket with a ViaSat-3 F3 communications satellite is set to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center during an 85-minute window that opens at 10:13 a.m. EDT.

If successful, this will mark the first Falcon Heavy launch since 2024.

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Sonic booms possible

The Falcon Heavy's side boosters will come back for a landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The landing could cause double sonic booms to be heard in parts of Central Florida, including in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties, SpaceX said in an advisory on Tuesday.

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ViaSat satellite network

The ViaSat-3 F3 is headed to the geostationary orbit (GEO), which is about 22,000 miles above Earth. Once operational, it will provide broadband service to customers throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

"This launch marks a pivotal moment in our journey to bring fast, secure and reliable high capacity, highly flexible broadband to our commercial, defense and consumer customers," said Dave Abrahamian, vice president of ViaSat's Space Systems, in a statement earlier this month.

ViaSat-3 F3 will be the third and final satellite for the company's ViaSat-3 constellation. The first satellite launched in 2023 on a Falcon Heavy, while the second launched in 2025 on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V.