SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket with 27 Starlink satellites from Florida

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with 27 Starlink satellites in the early hours of Saturday morning from Florida's Space Coast.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch and how to watch.

What is being launched?

What we know:

SpaceX is planning to launch 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

What's next:

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The backstory:

This is the fifth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-32, NROL-69, GPS III-7 and a Starlink mission.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying the GSAT-20 satellite for New Space India. (Photo by Manuel Mazzanti/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

When and where is the launch taking place?

Timeline:

SpaceX is targeting the launch for 12:26 a.m. on Saturday.

If needed, backup opportunities for the launch are available until 4:26 a.m. If needed, additional opportunities are also available starting at 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, June 29.

The launch is taking place from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

How to watch and stream the launch

What you can do:

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff, which you can watch on SpaceX's Twitter here.

