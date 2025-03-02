SpaceX to launch 21 Starlink satellites Sunday night, including direct to cell models

The Brief SpaceX will launch 21 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities, from Cape Canaveral on Sunday at 9:24 p.m. ET. Backup opportunities run through Monday. The Falcon 9 first-stage booster, used in four previous missions, will attempt to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.



SpaceX is set to launch 21 Starlink satellites, including 13 equipped with Direct to Cell capabilities, to low-Earth orbit on Sunday night from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 9:24 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 12:21 a.m. on Monday. If necessary, additional launch opportunities are also scheduled for Monday, beginning at 10:04 p.m. ET.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission has previously launched the GOES-U satellite, Maxar 3, and two Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the booster is expected to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This mission continues SpaceX’s expansion of the Starlink network, which aims to provide global broadband internet coverage.

