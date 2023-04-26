SpaceX to launch ViaSat-3 Americas communications satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Wednesday
Watch SpaceX launch of Falcon 9 ViaSat-3 Americas satellites live:
ORLANDO, Fla. - SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to send the ViaSat-3 Americas communications satellites into orbit atop a Falcon Heavy rocket with a launch window opening at 7:29 p.m.
Should the launch not happen Wednesday evening, a backup opportunity is available on Thursday, April 27, with a launch window opening at 7:29 p.m.
Residents along Florida's Space Coast are familiar with a typical Falcon 9 rocket configuration. A Falcon Heavy configuration includes a center core on which two Falcon 9 boosters are attached, with the second stage atop the center core.
ViaSat-3 is a constellation of three ultra-high-capacity, Ka-band satellites expected to increase our global coverage and network capacity to bring connectivity where needed. When fully operational, the network is expected to enable billions — in homes and businesses, on planes and at sea, and in communities that were once off the grid — to connect with the people and information they need.
ViaSat-3 constellation at a glance
- Spectrum: The ViaSat-3 constellation operates on Ka-band
- Coverage: The ViaSat-3 constellation is designed to cover North and South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific
- Speed: Each ViaSat-3 satellite is planned to have the ability to deliver download speeds of up to 100+ of Mbps
- Capacity: Each satellite is anticipated to deliver at least 1 Terabit of throughput data per second (1Tbps)
- Weight: Each satellite is expected to weigh approximately 6 metric tons