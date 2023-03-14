SpaceX gearing up for nighttime launch of resupply mission from Florida

SpaceX will light up the night sky on Tuesday when it launches a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The space company is targeting 8:30 p.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of Dragon’s 27th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-27) mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A backup launch opportunity is available on Wednesday, March 15 at 8:08 p.m. ET.

"This is the seventh flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Hispasat Amazonas Nexus, SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, and three Starlink missions," SpaceX said.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

CRS-27 is the third flight for this Dragon spacecraft, which previously flew CRS-22 and CRS-24 to the space station.

Dragon is expected to dock with the space station on Thursday, March 16 at approximately 7:52 a.m. ET.

So far, weather is looking only 50-percent favorable for liftoff.

When the launch happens, you can watch it in the live player above.