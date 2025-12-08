SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch 29 satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Center: Watch live

The Brief SpaceX will launch 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Monday afternoon. The launch will take place at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 4:14 p.m. Starlink aims to provide high-speed Internet around the world, even in remote locations.



SpaceX is set to launch nearly 30 Starlink Satellites into low-Earth orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Monday afternoon.

The launch is set to take place on Dec. 8 at 4:14 p.m. Viewers can watch the launch on FOX 35's live stream.

Starlink Dec. 8 mission

Monday's mission will launch 29 Starlink satellites into space from Falcon 9.

This mission is the 32nd flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched several other missions, including 20 Starlink missions.

Satellites deployed about an hour and four minutes into the mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, SpaceX said.

What is SpaceX?

The backstory:

SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, started in 2002 to create powerful, fully reusable launch vehicles. SpaceX rockets can withstand reentry and land back on Earth to re-fly again.

They hope to become capable of carrying humans to Mars and other destinations in the solar system. In 2020, SpaceX was the first private company to transport people to the International Space Station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 4-20 mission, launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on September 4, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Expand

What is Starlink?

With a goal of providing high-speed Internet around the world, Starlink aims to provide connectivity for streaming, video calls, gaming and remote working anywhere in the world – including remote locations.

Residential services start at $59 a month, until Oct. 29 and then return to a base price of $80 a month, Starlink's website said. Now, over 7 million people across 150 countries, territories and markets are connected with Starlink, a SpaceX post said.

According to Space.com, SpaceX currently has 8,475 Starlink satellites in orbit – with a goal of having a total of 42,000 in orbit. Each satellite has a lifespan of five years.

Over 100 launches in 2025

SpaceX has conducted over 100 launches in 2025 – most of them being Starlink launches.

Scientists say the milestone reflects how dramatically launch activity has grown and hope to see continued economic benefit from the increased activity.

What's next:

SpaceX's next Starlink mission is set for Dec. 10 in California and Dec 11 in Florida.