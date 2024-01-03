SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying Ovzon 3 mission into orbit
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Wednesday evening, carrying with it the Ovzon 3 mission.
Liftoff was just after 6 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
This was the 10th flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, and five Starlink missions.
Following stage separation, the first stage landed on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.