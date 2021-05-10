Spacecraft to begin journey back to Earth with asteroid sample
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA's first asteroid sample mission will start its two-year journey back to Earth on Monday.
The spacecraft will leave the asteroid ‘Bennu.’
NASA said that at 4:16 p.m., it will send confirmation that it has left the asteroid.
