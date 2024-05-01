Southwest flight diverts to Nashville after odor detected in cabin

A Southwest Airlines flight had to be diverted because of a strange odor onboard.

The airline said flight 8901 from Baltimore/Washington (BWI) to Denver was diverted to Nashville after an odd smell was detected in the cabin.

"The aircraft landed safely without incident and was taken out of service," the airline said in a statement to FOX Television Stations.

Passengers were then put on another plane and continued their journey to Denver.

Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore-Washington Airport (BWI) in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Friday, April 12, 2024. Southwest Airlines Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 25. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last month, a United Airlines flight was forced to turn around when the contents of a broken toilet poured into the aircraft's cabin.

United Flight 59 took off from Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday afternoon and was headed for San Francisco, California, before it had to reverse course a couple of hours into the flight, according to German news outlet Bild.

The contents of at least one of the toilets overflowed from the tank.

FOX Business contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.