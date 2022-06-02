Portions of I-75 shut down in Marion County due to tractor-trailer crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash and fire along Interstate 75 in Marion County. The fire appears to be extinguished.

Troopers said northbound lanes of I-75 are shut down at 355 mile marker, which is located north of the exit for U.S. Highway 27 and State Route 326. Troopers are asking that travelers avoid the area if possible as they investigate and clear the roadway.

An alternate route for northbound traffic is to use Exit 350 at State Route 200 (SW College Rd.), then take a right (east) onto SR 200. Then, after approximately three miles, turn left (north) onto U.S. Highway 441/301. After approximately five miles, turn right (west) onto State Route 326. Then after approximately two miles, rejoin I-75 northbound (ramp at left).