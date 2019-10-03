South Patrick Shores gets federal declaration on dumping site

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has labeled part of Brevard County a Formerly Used Defense Site, or FUDS. The declaration means the things being dug up by some residents came from the Banana River Naval Air Force Station.

Residents of South Patrick Shores, who live in the shadow of the massive military installation, have been finding concerning objects in their yards for years -- parts of airplanes, oil drums, and trash that are caked with chemicals.

Sandra Sullivan feels like the government is finally fessing up that the area was a dumping ground for the armed forces.

“They knew they used it back then, so this is making of a right from a wrong,” Sullivan said.

The Corps of Engineers declared a place in the FUDS category paves the way for some relief. Federal authorities will now have to pay to remove tainted soil and treat water. There could be federal assistance for treating medical conditions for those who live on the property.

“This is about cleaning this up, so people don’t get sick,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said she has lost neighbors to rare forms of cancer and two neighbors have amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Multiple agencies have been investigating, but this FUDS declaration is to date the biggest victory for the outspoken citizens.

“I love it here. I don’t want to move I just want it cleaned up.” Sullivan said.