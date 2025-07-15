South dominates survey of America's biggest boomtowns: See the list

The Brief Many of the fastest-growing cities, or boomtowns, were located in the South, according to a recent LendingTree study. The top 10 cities included Austin, Texas; Orlando, Florida; North Port, Florida; and other southern states. Five Florida cities made LendingTree’s top 10 list.



If you’re looking for a fresh start or possibly want to start a new venture, it always helps to know where the potential for growth is.

LendingTree found and ranked the biggest boomtowns in the United States based on eight unique metrics grouped into three categories: people and housing, work and earnings, and business and economy.

Did your city make the list?

Top 10 cities with the fastest growth

Top 10 cities with the slowest growth

For a list of the full ranking, click here.

Southern metros topped the list

Dig deeper:

Five of the top 10 metros with the fastest growth were located in Florida.

Orlando (2nd)

North Port (3rd)

Cape Coral (5th)

Lakeland (8th)

Deltona (9th)

Some of the factors around why many of the top 10 cities were in Florida included:

Warm weather

Lower taxes

Relaxed regulations

Affordable housing

Job opportunities

Other cities in Texas and Colorado also made the top 10 list.

The other side:

New Orleans, Louisiana, was ranked at the bottom and LendingTree speculated the reason is due to the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, as well poor financial decisions.

Other cities with low growth included Rochester, New York (93), and San Jose (92).

What they're saying:

"Being in an area that isn’t really growing can create some significant challenges for businesses," Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s chief consumer finance analyst, said. "People simply may not have as much money to spend — or if they do have money, they may not feel comfortable spending much of it because of economic struggles in their area. People who are unsure about their own financial situation tend to be pretty cautious with their money, and that’s not great news for businesses in their area."