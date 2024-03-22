Palm Bay trying to tackle potholes, pollution with smog-eating roads

The city of Palm Bay is tackling potholes and pollution with pavement.

The city just decided to apply for $2 million in federal funding from the EPA that would remove toxic chemicals from cars in the community.

Smog-eating technology aims to strengthen roads while fighting pollution, thanks to a scientific breakthrough.

FOX 35 asked commuters if they see many potholes on city streets. Dexter Gonzalez said he had noticed several bumps on Minton Road. Drivers like him could see fewer of those in the future.

At Thursday’s city council meeting, the city decided to apply for an EPA climate pollution reduction grant. The goal is to take an issue and make it part of the solution. Chris Evers with Pavement Technology Inc. (PTI) says it’s about "taking the source and turning it into the sink."

PTI uses titanium dioxide to make street sunscreen. It’s sprayed on top of a road and works with the sun to remove harmful toxins from cars.

"This is a way of protecting the roads, but it also is a way to attack these challenging environmental concerns," said Evers.

"It’s a net gain for people for the planet. That sounds fantastic to me," said Lu Velez, who says it sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie.

Smog-eating roads can also decompose microplastics from tires and other debris.

"I’d be happy for that," added Gonzalez.

Technology could turn streets into a solution to pollution with cars as the catalyst.

"For every mile of pavement that is treated, it’s equating to about a 15 acre forest," Evers concluded.

In testing, this technology has been proven to reduce carbon dioxide emissions coming from cars by about 60%. It’s already been used in Rockledge and the Parramore District in Orlando, and Palm Bay could be next.