Snaking the drain? 8-foot python removed from toilet

Residents at a home in Fernleigh, New South Wales, had an unwelcome visitor in their toilet recently: an eight-foot long carpet python.

Footage shared to Facebook by Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers Inc on July 6 show the snake being removed from the toilet by its volunteers.

According to the post, the residents heard a loud noise in the bathroom, only to find the python hanging down from the extractor fan. By the time carers arrived to capture it, the snake had curled up inside the toilet bowl.

“It had quite a grip with its tail in the ‘S’ bend of the toilet bowl, but after some encouraging words and gentle persuasion it finally let go and went into the bag,” Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers Inc said.

