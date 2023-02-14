Expand / Collapse search

Smoke from prescribed burn closes major stretch of road between Brevard, Osceola counties

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - US-192 is closed between St. Johns Heritage Pkwy in Brevard County and Deer Park Rd. in Osceola County due to smoke from a prescribed burn, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday. 

Troopers said visibility issues have prompted the closure.

Alternate routes are State Road 520 to Deer Park Rd, then back to US-192.  To the south, State Road 60 to US-441, then north to US-192.   

"The roadway will remain closed until visibility improves," FHP said.

