Expand / Collapse search

Small plane lands in ocean off crowded New Hampshire beach

Published 
Updated 6:32PM
New Hampshire
Associated Press

Small plane crashes Into surf at New Hampshire's Hampton Beach

A small plane crashed into the surf at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach on Saturday, July 29, video shows. (Credit: @melindasc3 via Storyful)

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) - A small plane towing a banner landed in the ocean off a crowded New Hampshire beach on Saturday, and lifeguards rescued the pilot, who was unhurt, authorities said.

The single-engine Piper PA-18 plane landed about noon off Hampton Beach, witnesses said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilot was the only person on board.

Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno told WMUR-TV that the pilot was rescued by lifeguards, and wasn’t hurt.

RELATED: Kentucky woman describes Allegiant flight that was forced to take 'evasive actions' to avoid incoming jet

The plane has since been pulled to shore and was sitting on the beach.

Plane pulled ashore after crash at New Hampshire beach

A small plane crashed into the surf at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach on Saturday, July 29, witnesses and local news reported. (Credit: Dianna "Lady Di" Larocque, Realtor, Lamacchia Realty via Storyful)

The FAA said it would investigate the cause of the incident, along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Hampton Police Department and the New Hampshire Beach Patrol did not immediately respond to messages for comment.