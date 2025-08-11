Small plane crashes in Volusia County near Ponce Inlet; pilot uninjured

The Brief A small plane crashed Monday in waist-deep water near Disappearing Island in Ponce Inlet. The pilot, who reported engine trouble, escaped without injury before rescue crews arrived. The FWC and U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the cause.



A small plane crashed Monday afternoon near Disappearing Island in Ponce Inlet, leaving the pilot — the only person on board — uninjured, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

What we know:

The Piper PA-12, registered as N2504M to Aerial Messages Leasing Co. of Longwood, Florida, came down in shallow water, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Based on flight data posted on the website FlightAware, the aircraft departed Massey Ranch Airpark at 12:55 p.m. and crashed in the Halifax River around 1 p.m.

The FWC said it responded to the scene alongside partner agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, which reported that the pilot was able to escape the aircraft without assistance. The plane came to rest upside down in waist-deep water.

Officials said the pilot had reported engine trouble before going down. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with the FWC assisting in the probe.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the pilot’s identity or the aircraft’s make and model. It is unclear where the plane took off from or its intended destination. Investigators have not determined the cause of the crash or how long the aircraft was experiencing trouble before landing in the water.

What's next:

As is standard procedure, the FAA said it will investigate the crash.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.



