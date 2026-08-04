Sloth World: Orange County commissioner seeks more exotic animal protections after deaths

The Brief District 1 commissioner Nicole Wilson is seeking more rules to protect exotic animals after dozens of sloth tied to Sloth World died. Orange County's Board of County Commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss other potential measures. Sloth World, a now-canceled attraction planned for International Drive, has been linked to more than 50 sloth deaths.



Orange County commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss other potential measures the county could take to prevent businesses like Sloth World.

The now-canceled attraction planned for International Drive has been connected to 57 sloth deaths.

District 1 commissioner Nicole Wilson is calling on fellow commissioners to discuss stronger protections and enforcement on the import of exotic animals for entertainment purposes.

Wilson wants the board to create new regulations for wildlife exhibitions in Orange County to ensure what happened with Sloth World doesn't happen again.

"This was animal cruelty at its most fundamental," Wilson said. "We want to assure those families that when they come here that our attractions are compassionate, safe, family-friendly and that the government that is behind-the-scenes is making sure that's happening."

Sloth World deaths

Sloth World never officially opened. The attraction was canceled earlier this year after more than 50 sloths died after being imported to Florida.

The sloths were being kept inside an unlicensed warehouse in Orange County.

Thirteen sloths were removed from the warehouse and taken to the Central Florida Zoo for care. According to zoo officials, the sloths were dehydrated and underweight when they arrived.

Five of the sloths—Bandit, Habanero, Dumpling, Mr. Ginger and Willow—died. As of June, eight sloths remain at the zoo and are being monitored.

Investigation almost complete

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is close to wrapping up its investigation into Sloth World.

Last week, a spokesperson told FOX 35 that the results would be released in the next couple of weeks.

Florida's sloth importation rules

Following the sloth deaths, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued a temporary ban on sloth importations into the state.

That 60-day ban expired last month.

New state permitting rules for sloths require anyone who wants to import the animals to apply for a Wildlife Importation Permit.

The permit details the number of animals and species set to be imported, where they're coming from, who is transporting them, and whose care they'll be under in Florida.