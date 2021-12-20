SHOPPING CART KILLER: 4th victim of alleged Virginia serial killer could be missing CA woman

A woman who traveled from California to tour the sites in the nation's capital this summer could be a possible fourth victim of a man police in Fairfax County say is a serial murderer they call the 'Shopping Cart Killer.'

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the possible fourth victim is 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison. Missing person flyers with Harrison's photo on them tuned up across the Alexandria area after she was last heard from by family on August 19.

Harrison traveled from her home in California to Alexandria where bank records show she checked into the Moon Inn Motel. Family says she planned to tour the Capitol and other sites during her trip. Harrison is said to suffer from schizophrenia.

Last week authorities announced that 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of Washington, D.C. had been arrested in connection with two homicides in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Robinson, police say, is also believed to be connected to remains discovered near the same motel Harrison checked into over the summer.

Officers say in all the cases the killer used a shopping cart to transport the bodies of his victims. The women in Harrisonburg were identified by authorities as 54-year-old Elizabeth Redmon and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith. The third victim whose remains were found last Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart near the Moon Inn Motel have tentatively been identified as 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown – a missing woman from D.C.

Harrison could potentially be the fourth victim in the case after her remains were found in the same container as Brown's, Barnard says.

Robinson is currently being held without bond.