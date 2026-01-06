Shoplifting suspect tackled by police while trying to flee on bicycle

A shoplifting suspect was tackled by a Port Orange police officer while trying to escape on a bicycle, authorities said.

The encounter was captured on police body camera video.

The backstory:

Police identified the suspect as 50-year-old Clarence Kollmar, who is accused of shoplifting from several stores at a shopping plaza. Officers said they spotted Kollmar riding away on a bicycle when they arrived at the scene.

Video shows an officer repeatedly ordering the suspect to stop before tackling him when he refused to comply. Kollmar could be heard shouting that he had done nothing wrong as he was taken into custody.

Police said Kollmar was arrested in connection with multiple shoplifting incidents. No injuries were reported.