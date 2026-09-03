Shooting reported inside lobby of Port Orange Police Department, police say

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The Brief There was a shooting Thursday morning inside the Port Orange Police Department lobby. Port Orange police said all officers and employees are "safe and accounted for." There is no threat to the community.



There was a shooting inside the lobby of the Port Orange Police Department on Thursday morning, according to Port Orange Police Chief Manuel Marino.

All officers and staff are "safe and accounted for," he said in a brief news release, which was also shared on social media.

Shooting inside Port Orange Police Department lobby

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Port Orange Police Department headquarters on S. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Chief Marino said there was no threat to the community, and that the investigation was ongoing. He said additional details would be released.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released details on the suspected shooter or the circumstances behind the shooting.

FOX 35 has a crew headed to the scene.