Sheriff's Office: Florida man arrested, found hiding from deputies in dryer

Deputies say they were searching for a Florida man wanted for violating probation and when they found him to make the arrest, he was inside a clothes dryer.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened in Umatilla. Deputies went looking for 33-year-old Michael Brook to serve two warrants for violation of probation.

They said that as deputies searched a home for him, they found him inside a clothes dryer.

"We guess he thought he was 'high and dry,'" the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "Luckily, he didn't go for a tumble."

Brook is said to have been arrested prior to this and a K-9 was used to apprehend him. He reportedly exited the dryer this time when he heard that a K-9 was going to be used.

In body camera video from the Lake County Sheriff's Office of his latest arrest, Brook is heard telling deputies, "that thing has my whole back twitched. I don't know what's worst, the dog or the laundry thing."

A deputy responds by saying "look man, it's just easier to comply."

Brook then says," yeah, you got that, you got that. I came out on my own. I ain't gonna mess with y'all."

Brook was reportedly taken into custody and booked for both warrants. He is being held on no bond per the warrant's order.

