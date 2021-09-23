Sheriff offers solution to deadly illegal street racing: 'Take it to the track'

Illegal street racers from Osceola County got a special invite on Thursday night to race on a track in Orlando.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is not condoning illegal street racing, but rather, he is offering a safer, more controlled alternative.

Sheriff Lopez says he got the idea after a woman and an 11-year-old girl were killed back in March when the SUV they were in was struck by an illegal street racer.

The Sheriff says despite his deputies issuing thousands of citations for street racing, the problem persisted.

So the sheriff teamed up with the owner of Orlando Speed World to offer racers a place, away from public roads where they could race, safely.

More than two dozen racers showed up. The cost of admission is $10 to attend and $20 to race. The event will be held the next three Thursdays and the sheriff says based on public interest, the event may be extended.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.