Sheriff Mina showcases active shooting training amid Uvalde tragedy

Orange County Sheriff John Mina shared his department’s training and tactics when it comes to mass shootings, hoping to reassure parents in light of the Uvalde, Texas tragedy.

"If shooting is happening in that classroom they’re not waiting, they're going right in to stop the threat," he said.

He said his office follows a model that includes: stopping the threat, rescuing the victims, rendering aid, and securing the scene.

"In that order, but most importantly stop the threat," he said.

He said all new deputies go through a simulator training that uses a fictional active shooter scenario. The idea is to teach deputies how to respond to the unthinkable.

"It’s difficult to get folks to move where the mind’s never been so trying to put them in the mindset of hey you’ve done this in training you can do it in the real world," said Captain Joe McCollom.

As required by law, each school has a resource officer, covering bell to bell. But in Orange County schools, Sheriff Mina says he has his deputies in place 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after as well.

"Security checks of the school check gates, check doors make contact with educators administrators," said Sgt. Anthony Shea, with Youth Services.

Mina, who was police chief when the Pulse shooting happened, has been chosen as part of a nine-person team to help with a DOJ review of the Uvalde shooting.



He said the goal is to share transparency and create a more hopeful future.

"And then moving forward seeing what we can do to prevent these types of tragedies and see how we can improve law enforcement response to these types of mass shootings," he said.