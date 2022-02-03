Sheriff: Deltona middle school teacher accused of kissing student in class

article

A math teacher at Deltona Middle School is facing felony charges for alleged lewd behavior with a female student.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says Carlos Aguirre Rendon is charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering in an investigation of his conduct with a 15-year-old student. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

According to deputies, it was reported this month that Aguirre kissed the victim on the lips in his classroom.

"The girl’s parents told deputies they had concerns prior to that, as her mother said she’d seen Aguirre with his arm around her daughter at a Deltona park," the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses reportedly told detectives that Aguirre often sought to be alone with the victim and appeared to be pursuing a relationship with her outside of normal teacher-student contact.

"On Tuesday, deputies learned that Aguirre had been approaching potential witnesses at Firefighters Memorial Park in Deltona, asking about the victim and telling at least one witness not to talk to the police."

Aguirre was booked in the Volusia County Branch Jail. He was released after posting $12,500 bond Wednesday night.

