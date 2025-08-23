Sheriff Chitwood: Volusia County teen hit by car recovering; search on for tow-truck driver who helped him

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a young boy who was hit by a car while riding his e-bike to school is on the mend, but has a long recovery ahead of him. Sheriff Chitwood said he met with the boy, named Hunter, and his mom on Saturday morning.

"This young man who was hit and dragged by a car while riding his e-bike in Deltona still has a long recovery ahead of him. I met with Hunter and his family today to hear about their experience and bring some Volusia Sheriff's Office gear," Sheriff Chitwood wrote.

Sheriff Chitwood said he credits three reasons that Hunter survived:

He was wearing a helmet.

Witnesses, including a tow truck driver, came to his aid to help lift the car off of him.

He was quickly transported to and treated at Arnold Palmer Hospital.

The backstory:

The crash happened on Aug. 11, which also happened to be the first day of school for Volusia County Schools. Deputies said the 14-year-old was riding his e-bike to school and was in the crosswalk along Roble Lane, when the driver of a Kia Soul attempted to turn onto Howland Blvd., and hit the teen.

Deputies said Hunter was then dragged roughly 15 feet before the driver of the Kia Soul stopped – with Hunter still underneath the vehicle.

People nearby, including a tow truck driver, stopped to help lift the vehicle off of Hunter, VSO said.

Who is the mystery tow truck driver? Sheriff Chitwood, Hunter, and his family want to meet him

Sheriff Chitwood is asking that tow truck driver to get in touch with him and the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

"If you’re the tow truck driver, please get in contact with us - this family would love to meet you and say thanks," Sheriff Chitwood wrote.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear if charges were being considered against the driver who struck the teenager.

Safety tips for e-bike riders and drivers

VSO said the situation serves as an important remind for e-bike users and drivers. VSO offered these tips:

For riders:

Wear a helmet

Parents, talk with your kids about the rules of the road. (Use hand signals and follow traffic rules.)

Discuss safe riding habits with your child. (Avoid using phones or earbuds while riding an e-bike and keep both hands on the handlebars.)

Education is key. Since many e-bike riders are under 18, encourage supervised riding and seek formal training if possible.

For drivers:

Don’t drive distracted (always stay focused on the road).

Use special caution in school zones, residential areas and around intersections.

Understand e-bikes can travel faster than traditional bicycles. That’s why it’s crucial to be extra vigilant.