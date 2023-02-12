Sheriff: 16-year-old shot in possible drive-by shooting in Volusia County

A 16-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning in a possible drive-by shooting, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

In a tweet, VSO said the shooting was reported at 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street in Deltona, Florida. The boy was shot in the arm and his injury is considered to be non-life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives were still investigating the shooting, and details would be shared as the investigation allowed, VSO said.

Officials have not yet shared details on the circumstances that may have led to the shooting, possible suspect, or possible suspect vehicle information.