Shelter pets served Thanksgiving meals — complete with turkey, yams and green beans

A North Carolina animal shelter made sure the pets searching for forever homes got a tasty treat on Thanksgiving.

“Today every shelter animal got a little bit of holiday cheer and happiness in their bowl!” the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit posted on Facebook. “Shelter animals deserve a turkey dinner, too, and they loved theirs today!!”

Photos of dogs and cats enjoying some yams, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans were shared along with the post.

Shelter staff also urged people to be careful and make sure any Thanksgiving treat given to a pet is OK for them to eat.

Here’s a helpful list of foods some pets should avoid this holiday season: Scraps that could be dangerous for your pet.

“Happy Thanksgiving from all of us with the Animal Services Unit,” the post said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.