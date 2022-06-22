Shark attacks swimmer off California coast

A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack on the central California coast on Wednesday, police said.

The attack occurred at midmorning at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, the Pacific Grove Police Department said in a statement.

The swimmer, a man, suffered "significant injuries from the shark bite," and was taken to Natividad Hospital, police said. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Firefighters deployed a drone to search for the shark but there were no immediate sightings.

Police said the beach at Lovers Point will remain closed until Saturday.

Pacific Grove is on the south end of Monterey Bay, about 85 miles south of San Francisco.