Sentencing delayed for man convicted in 2020 road rage killing of father of 3

The Brief A judge delayed sentencing for Nael Abraham, who was convicted in the road rage killing of Eric Schnetzer. Schnetzer’s family said the years-long process has been exhausting, and they are still waiting for closure. The judge is expected to announce the sentence during a hearing sometime next week.



Sentencing has been delayed again for a man convicted of killing a father of three in a 2020 road rage shooting.

Nael Abraham was found guilty last year of second-degree murder with a firearm and third-degree felony murder. But on Monday, a judge said she needed more time to weigh the evidence before imposing a sentence.

The shooting

The backstory:

Prosecutors said the deadly encounter started as a road rage confrontation.

Authorities said Nael Abraham followed Eric Schnetzer through heavy traffic before pulling up next to his vehicle at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Consulate Drive.

Investigators said Abraham then fired a shot into Schnetzer’s vehicle, killing him, before driving away from the scene.

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Family members said the shooting took the life of a devoted father and partner.

"He was a great dad, the best father," said Schnetzer’s partner, Kari Mcpherson. "He supported our boys, he supported me, he supported our family."

The conviction

Last year, a jury found Nael Abraham guilty of:

Second-degree murder with a firearm

Third-degree felony murder

What they're saying:

During the sentencing hearing, Schnetzer’s family described the lasting impact of the loss.

"You ripped this family apart," a relative told the court. "All you had to do was go off another exit."

And Abraham apologized directly to Schnetzer’s loved ones.

"I’m sorry," Abraham said in court. "I know you may hate me and I understand if you do."

He also asked the judge to consider his character.

"I just ask that you see that I am not a monster and not a man of violence," Abraham said.

Meanwhile, Schnetzer’s partner said the legal process has taken an emotional toll on the family.

"This has been an ongoing process, and there’s been delays," Kari Mcpherson said. "It’s just been exhausting for everyone."

What's next:

After hearing testimony and arguments from both sides, the judge said she needs more time to review the case before deciding on a sentence.

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Schnetzer’s family wants the court to impose a life sentence, while the defense is requesting the minimum sentence of 25 years.

The judge is expected to announce the sentence during a hearing sometime next week, though an exact date has not yet been set.