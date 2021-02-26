Senator Ted Cruz jokes Orlando ‘not as nice as Cancun’ at CPAC

Texas Sen Ted Cruz addressed conservatives gathered at the 2021 CPAC in Orlando on Friday, making light of his recent publicity after vacationing to Mexico during Texas’s deep freeze event that affected millions.

Footage taken by Kristopher Anderson captured Cruz’s remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on Friday morning.

"I gotta say, Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun," Cruz says.

The crowd applauds the statement.

Cruz came under fire from critics after flying to Cancun, Mexico, with his family as Texas dealt with a winter storm that left millions without power.

The senator said he went to chaperone his young daughters who wanted to escape the cold, and so he could be a good father. But Sen. Cruz said he felt guilty as soon as he left and decided to come back early to help solve the crises.