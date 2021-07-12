Seminole County's new rental and mortgage assistance center to open

Seminole County's new rental and mortgage assistance center opens Monday.

It is a computer access point for those who do not have reliable access to computers or the internet.

It is located at 520 West Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford.

In addition, the website for applications opens at 10 a.m. Monday.

Register for financial assistance on the Seminole County website.

