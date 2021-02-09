Seminole County School Board chooses new superintendent

article

On Tuesday, the School Board of Seminole County selected a new superintendent for Seminole County Public Schools.

The board named Chad Farnsworth as the new superintendent.

Officials say he has 10 years of experience in school and district administration, having most recently served as the assistant superintendent over human resources and employee relations/chief of staff for Lake County Public Schools.

Farnsworth will be Seminole County's 11th superintendent.

Officials say Farnsworth will begin his new role sometime in March or April of this year.