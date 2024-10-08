Seminole County officials preparing for Hurricane Milton's wrath

With Milton’s potentially damaging wind and rain targeting Florida, Seminole County residents like Debbie Cook were getting ready.

"This storm bothers me," she said. "The last storm, all the devastation that went on, I believe the path comes right over us. I'm hoping it changes so we don't get all the rain, but we see what the constant rain can do, it just floods the area."

She and others were filling sandbags at Westmonte Rec Center in Altamonte Springs. Households could fill up to 15 sandbags at eight locations around the county. Ray Garcia was picking up for himself and a neighbor.

"This is the second year we're living in this specific apartment. It's prone to flooding, so I'm just being proactive instead of reactive."

Visitors said it was important to get ready now.

"I have water, I have canned goods, flashlights, I have pretty much everything else I need," said Katreece Dunbar, who was getting sandbags.

At ACE Hardware in Longwood, manager Cory Mullica said they've stocked up on their essentials.

"The store owner has put in an order gas cans, batteries, and other essentials to back us up. It'll be here tomorrow morning."

ACE shopper Dave Godzis said he was prepared for a storm.

"Certainly food, water, in case power goes out propane to perhaps cook."

Seminole county emergency manager Alan Harris said their operations center was gearing up for the storm. He said it's been a long time since the county felt a major hurricane. He said they also needed to get shelters ready in case people evacuate to Central Florida from other areas.

"In Seminole County, we haven't really sustained hurricane-force winds since Charlie. A long time ago. Irma was just a tropical storm here and 75% of our customers lost power here in Seminole County."

