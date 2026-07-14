Seminole County keeps recycling fees unchanged despite rising costs

The Brief Seminole County approved an additional $1 million to keep its recycling program running without raising resident fees. Officials say lower recycling market values have driven up processing costs, exhausting this year's budget. County leaders warned future fee increases remain possible if costs continue to climb.



Seminole County commissioners voted to cover rising recycling costs without increasing fees for residents, approving an additional $1 million to keep the program operating through the current fiscal year.

County officials said the cost of processing recyclable materials has increased as the market value of those materials has declined.

By the numbers:

The county had budgeted $1 million for recycling this fiscal year, but those funds have already been exhausted. The additional money will come from the county's solid waste reserve fund, which currently has a balance of about $13.7 million.

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Commissioners said they did not want to pass the higher costs on to residents, though they acknowledged future rate increases could become necessary if expenses continue to rise.

A Seminole County resident urged officials to preserve the program despite the higher costs.

What they're saying:

County Commission Chairman Jay Zembower said maintaining the program remains a priority.

"We don't want our landfills filled. We don't want plastic out in the environment," Zembower said. "If the question is responsible for the environment or responsible for the humans that we serve, the humans are going to have to take precedent."

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For now, residents will not see an increase in their recycling fees, though county leaders said that could change in the future if costs continue to climb.