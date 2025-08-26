Seminole County FedEx tractor-trailer fire shuts down traffic early Tuesday

The Brief A FedEx tractor-trailer caught fire in Seminole County early Tuesday morning, fully engulfing the cab and damaging about half of the trailer, officials said. Both occupants escaped without injury as fire crews from Seminole County and Lake Mary responded, pumping fuel and checking for environmental impacts.



A FedEx tractor-trailer caught fire early Tuesday morning along a Seminole County roadway, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The blaze broke out just after 1 a.m., fully engulfing the tractor and spreading to about half of the trailer, Seminole County Fire Rescue said. Both occupants inside the cab escaped without injury, though the American Red Cross was called in to assist them.

Multiple units from Seminole County Fire and Lake Mary Fire responded to the scene. Crews worked not only to extinguish the fire but also to pump fuel from the vehicle and check for possible environmental impacts, officials said.

The emergency lane remained open to allow traffic to pass while firefighters battled the flames.