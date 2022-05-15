Semi carrying watermelons overturns on I-95 in Ormond Beach, shutting down traffic for hours

A semi carrying watermelons overturned Saturday night on Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach, shutting down traffic for several hours, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 11 p.m. on I-95 North just before Old Dixie Highway in Ormond Beach.

FHP says both the semi and a Jeep were traveling northbound on the interstate, when the Jeep's driver reportedly lost control, ran off the road and struck a guardrail.

The Jeep then reentered the lanes directly in front of the semi, troopers said in a news release, causing the semi to overturn.

All northbound lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the road.

Both drivers were not hurt in the crash.