Selma shooting: California police officer reportedly dies after being shot near school

A California police officer has reportedly died after being shot near an elementary school in Selma.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Pine Street and Mitchell Street Tuesday.

The officer, who was with the Selma Police Department, was rushed to the hospital. According to a report from KMPH-TV, a FOX-affiliate station in Fresno, the officer died at the hospital. According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, the department that is handling the investigations, the shooting suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting prompted a brief lockdown at Eric White Elementary School, which is located just blocks away from the shooting scene. After the lockdown was lifted, authorities announced parents can safely pick their students up from school at a designated location.

As of 4:30 p.m., officials have not released the identity of the Selma PD officer killed in the shooting. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

The alleged gunman's identity has also not been released as of Tuesday evening.

The news of Tuesday's shooting comes just weeks after Southern California's Riverside County Sheriff's Office lost two deputies to two separate shooting cases. In late December 2022, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. Then in mid-January, 30-year-old Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed while responding to a child custody call in Lake Elsinore.

