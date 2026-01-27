Security guard at high-risk youth program arrested after fight with teen boy, deputies say

The Brief A security guard at a Kissimmee at-risk youth housing program was arrested after fighting with a boy who lived there, the Osceola County Sheriff's office said. The boy, 15, was transported to the hospital and received stitches. Charles-Edouard Jeune, 32, is facing three charges, including child abuse.



A security guard at a center for at-risk youth in Kissimmee was arrested after deputies said he was involved in a physical fight with a teen boy.

What we know:

Charles-Edouard Jeune, 32, is facing three felony charges after the Osceola County Sheriff's office said on Jan. 21, Jeune got into a physical fight with a 15-year-old boy at Kissimmee Youth Academy. The boy was housed at the facility, deputies said.

The academy, located on New Beginnings Road, is a residential program that provides behavioral and mental health services to high-risk or max-risk boys or men, ages 14 to 21. Jeune is a security guard at the academy, the sheriff's office said.

The 15-year-old boy was transported to the hospital and received stitches for a head wound, deputies said.

Detectives with the sheriff's office interviewed numerous witnesses and people involved.

Jeune was arrested on Jan. 26 and is facing charges, including: child abuse, aggravated child abuse and battery on a prisoner with great bodily harm.