Security guard at high-risk youth program arrested after fight with teen boy, deputies say

Published  January 27, 2026 1:16pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A security guard at a Kissimmee at-risk youth housing program was arrested after fighting with a boy who lived there, the Osceola County Sheriff's office said. 
    • The boy, 15, was transported to the hospital and received stitches. 
    • Charles-Edouard Jeune, 32, is facing three charges, including child abuse. 

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A security guard at a center for at-risk youth in Kissimmee was arrested after deputies said he was involved in a physical fight with a teen boy. 

A security guard was arrested after the Osceola County Sheriff's office said he got into a physical altercation with a teen boy. 

What we know:

Charles-Edouard Jeune, 32, is facing three felony charges after the Osceola County Sheriff's office said on Jan. 21, Jeune got into a physical fight with a 15-year-old boy at Kissimmee Youth Academy. The boy was housed at the facility, deputies said. 

The academy, located on New Beginnings Road, is a residential program that provides behavioral and mental health services to high-risk or max-risk boys or men, ages 14 to 21. Jeune is a security guard at the academy, the sheriff's office said. 

The 15-year-old boy was transported to the hospital and received stitches for a head wound, deputies said. 

Detectives with the sheriff's office interviewed numerous witnesses and people involved. 

Jeune was arrested on Jan. 26 and is facing charges, including: child abuse, aggravated child abuse and battery on a prisoner with great bodily harm.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. 

