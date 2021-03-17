Second lawsuit filed against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

article

A second lawsuit was filed against Houston Texans QB Deshawn Watson on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, which was filed by an individual residing in Georgia, stated that she owned her own company offering massage therapy services.

This follows an earlier lawsuit that was filed late Tuesday night against Watson.

The second lawsuit states that Watson asked for a massage from the woman back in August 2020.

The document alleges that during the massage session, Watson assaulted and harassed the woman in a sexual manner.

The lawsuit states that the woman owns and operates her own massage therapy business in Atlanta, Georgia, where she markets her business through Instagram and obtains clients in that manner.

According to the lawsuit, Watson and the woman first made contact on Instagram via direct message, where he expressed his interest in a massage on Aug. 14, 2020.

The lawsuit stated that the woman never worked with any athletes from the Texans organization and found it peculiar that a NFL player would see a massage from her, because she is not yet a well-known masseuse and it was her belief that a player like Watson likely had access to an entire team of trainers and the like.

The lawsuit stated that Watson and the woman agreed to schedule a massage, and the two began to discuss scheduling.

Prior to the scheduled session, the lawsuit states, Watson described what he was looking for. He told the woman he wanted to specifically focus on his glutes and his groin area and asked if she was comfortable with working on those areas. He then asked about quads and the Achilles. The woman indicated that she understood Watson’s requests.

Watson and the woman continued to exchange messages on Instagram in order to arrange scheduling of the message, according to the lawsuit. Watson also asked to speak with the woman on the phone. Watson and woman began talking on the phone.

The lawsuit states that a massage was ultimately scheduled to take place at The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa in Houston on Aug. 28, 2020. Watson told the woman that he had his own suite and the woman was flown to Houston from Atlanta by Watson.

The woman and Watson met at the hotel, the lawsuit stated. That’s when, Watson immediately got completely nude and got on the massage table with his penis completely exposed.

At that point, the lawsuit stated that the woman firmly told Watson that he needed to use a towel to cover himself as that was the appropriate way of conducting a professional massage. Watson refused and stated he "gets hot easily" and for that reason he wanted to remain completely nude.

The woman gave Watson the benefit of the doubt but started to think something was off as this not how she did massages and clients are supposed to be covered, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit explains more graphic details of the massage session with the woman.

EXPLICIT CONTENT…Click here to read the full second lawsuit.



Attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed both lawsuits against Watson, alleged on Instagram that there are a total of four cases.