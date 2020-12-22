Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida needs volunteers as fewer turn out amid pandemic

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is in need of volunteers as it continues to double its food output since the beginning of the pandemic.

The organization said it is seeing fewer large groups singing up to fill volunteer shifts because of social distancing and remote working. Second Harvest said it needs smaller groups or individuals to help fill gaps in the production kitchen and other areas throughout the warehouse.

Director of Operations Carlos Santamaria said since the beginning of the pandemic Second Harvest has gone from distributing 150,000 meals a day to 300,000 meals per day.

"You might have one of the trucks come in in the morning and by the next day it’s probably already committed or it’s going out the door already," Santamaria said.

Right now, there are several open volunteer shifts in early January. Second Harvest is expanding the number of available volunteer spots in the morning and afternoon. They have several guidelines and protocols in place to maintain social distancing and safety.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Second Harvest of Central Florida website.