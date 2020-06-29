SeaWorld Orlando to host nightly fireworks show July 3-5

SeaWorld Orlando will host three nights of fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. The attraction is spreading the pyrotechnics over three nights to encourage social distancing.

The “Light Up the Sky” show will run Friday through Sunday and marks the first large-scale fireworks show since Orlando's theme parks began the reopening process.

To promote safe physical distancing SeaWorld is allowing guests to view the fireworks from all around SeaWorld’s large central lake. Spaced seating, increased sanitation, additional park signage, and additional staffing will be implemented throughout the park, and additional exits will also be added for a safe exit from the park at the conclusion of the display, SeaWorld Orlando says.

Click here to learn more about physically distant viewing locations.

Park admission is required and guests must wear face-coverings and undergo a temperature screening before entering. Reservations are limited and must be made in advance. Click here for more information.