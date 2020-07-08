SeaWorld Orlando to host 'Flicks & Fireworks' event this weekend

article

SeaWorld Orlando is launching a three-night drive-in movie event that will kick off with a fireworks show starting July 10.

The 'Flicks & Fireworks' event will bring all the fun and nostalgia of a drive-in-movie experience under the stars right in SeaWorld Orlando's parking lot. Tickets will cost $50 per carload of people. SeaWorld annual passholders get a 20-percent discount, but admission to the theme park is not included.

The movie lineup starts with 'Shark Tale' on Friday, 'A Dog's Purpose' on Saturday, and 'The Karate Kid' on Sunday.

MORE NEWS: Discovery Cove offers Florida residents limited-time discount

Local food trucks will be available starting st 7:45 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. followed by the movie.

SeaWorld says face coverings will be required when visitors are not in their cars.

Advertisement

To grab tickets and find more information, visit https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/flicks-and-fireworks/ .