SeaWorld Orlando now operating at full capacity

article

SeaWorld Orlando is the latest Central Florida theme park to return to full capacity.

The theme park confirmed to FOX 35 News that they lifted the reservations requirements on Friday.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has also returned to full capacity. Up until now, the theme parks have been limiting attendance to comply with safety protocols laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the coronavirus pandemic.

SeaWorld was the first Central Florida theme park to allow its vaccinated employees the option of wearing a mask or not. The theme park had already dropped the mask requirement for guests who were vaccinated. Those who still want to wear a mask are free to do so.

Advertisement

Universal Orlando returned to full capacity last month. Walt Disney World still requires a park reservation to get in.