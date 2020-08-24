SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica now open 7 days out of the week, parks announce

article

SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica are now open seven days out of the week, the parks announced on Monday.

When the parks first opened to the public following the months-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were closed on Tuesday and Thursday. Then, in early August, the parks were only closed on Tuesdays, reopening to the public on Thursdays.

Now, both SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are open all seven days of the week. This change took effect on Saturday, August 22nd. The park is also now open until 10 p.m. on weekends.

MORE NEWS: SeaWorld delays opening of new 'Ice Breaker' coaster until 2021 due to COVID-19 losses, report says

As a reminder, all guests must make a reservation in advance to help manage capacity in line with the park's enhanced health and safety protocols.

Other safety measures in place at the parks are:

Advertisement

Employees and guests must undergo and pass a temperature screening upon arrival.

Employees and guests 2 years of age and older must wear face coverings while in the park.

Signage and markings throughout the park will enforce six-foot physical distancing between guests. Contactless payment options will be available as well and plexiglass will be installed in high-traffic or close-contact areas.

Cleaning in all key areas of the park will significantly increase and there will be hand sanitization stations across the entire park, including attractions.

Employees must stay home if they feel sick.

Employees will receive COVID-19 specific training to cover all new enhanced park operating procedures.

Restaurants across the park will have arranged seating layouts to accommodate physical distancing. Tables and chairs will be sanitized with more frequency. In addition, condiment and topping stations will be closed and utensils will be pre-packaged. Guests with refillable products will be given single-use alternatives. Only single-use paper menus will be used and additional grab-and-go and pre-packaged food options will be available. Buffet-style service areas will either be adjusted or closed until further notice.

Inside retail shops and queues, markings and signage will be in place for physical distancing. To minimize contact, bagging and wrapping materials will be given to customers.

Markings will also be added to open animal viewing spaces and queues to indicate required distancing. Some animal interactions will be modified and only tours that allow for distancing will operate.

Specific protocols will be implemented for water rides, parades, and meet-and-greets.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest theme park news.