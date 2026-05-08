SeaWorld Orlando adds animal, drone shows to Electric Ocean lineup

The Brief SeaWorld Orlando's Electric Ocean event will feature three animal presentations, fireworks and a new drone show. The drone show will feature hundreds of drones that form images of sea creatures and ocean-inspired scenes. The nighttime event kicks off on June 12 and will run through Sept. 7.



SeaWorld Orlando is adding more entertainment to its Electric Ocean event this summer, including a trio of animal presentations and a new drone show.

The nighttime event returns to the park on June 12 and runs through Sept. 7.

The lineup will include three animal shows that SeaWorld says will blend "entertainment, education, and energy."

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Shamu Celebration: Light Up the Night will feature lights, music and killer whales. The other two shows are Sea Lions Tonite, a comedy show with the park's sea lions; and Dolphins: Touch the Sky, with bottlenose dolphins and an energetic soundtrack.

The new drone show will feature hundreds of drones that form images of sea creatures and ocean-inspired scenes. It will be set to the Electric Ocean song "Feeling Electric."

"Guests will experience powerful animal connections by day and a full lineup of electrifying nighttime entertainment—from immersive presentations to a breathtaking drone and fireworks final—that transforms the park after dark," SeaWorld president Jon Peterson said in a news release.

The Ignite fireworks at SeaWorld Orlando. (Credit: SeaWorld)

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The lineup will also include an indoor stage show called "Hydro Surge: Cirque Spectacular Show," which features acrobatics, dancing and music.

Club SeaGlow, a family-friendly DJ party, will be staged at Bayside Stadium throughout the evening.

Visitors will be able to cap off the night with the park's "Ignite" fireworks display, which will include fountains and music. Viewing will be available from Bayside Stadium, the Waterfront area and multiple spots around the park.

SeaWord says it will reopen its Expedition Odyssey attraction this summer. The attraction has been updated with new scenes that tie into a fire and ice theme.