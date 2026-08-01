Search underway for missing 16-year-old in Lake County, officials

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The Brief Anyone with information should contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101. According to investigators, Payton was last seen at approximately 11:08 p.m. leaving a residence in Altoona on foot.



The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Payton Holloway, who was reported missing.

According to investigators, Payton was last seen at approximately 11:08 p.m. leaving a residence in Altoona on foot.

Payton is described as a 16-year-old white female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brunette hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and pink pants.

Anyone with information regarding Payton Holloway's whereabouts is urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CRIMELINE by calling 1-800-423-8477.

Please reference Lake County Sheriff's Office Case Number: (##) when providing information.