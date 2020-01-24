Search underway for missing 17-year-old Orlando girl with autism

article

Have you seen Molly Dixon?

The Orlando Police Department says the 17-year-old girl was last seen on Thursday afternoon at Edgewater High School.

Police say she has mental health concerns and is autistic.

Molly is 5-foot tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and hazel eyes. Molly was last seen wearing a long sleeve pink shirt, black pants, black socks, and slides with a peach-colored backpack.

MORE NEWS: Police report: Missing teen with autism claims that she went through TSA PreCheck at OIA with just airline drink coupon, no ID

Anyone who sees Molly is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321 235 5300.

What other people are reading right now:

Advertisement

Florida man wins $2M from $10 scratch-off ticket bought at Winn-Dixie

19 dogs killed after fire breaks out at Orange County breeder's home

Military training could translate to Florida college credits

3-year-old boy becomes youngest member of Mensa high IQ society